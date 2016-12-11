Atlantic Petroleum is Selected as Ope...

Atlantic Petroleum is Selected as Operator of UKCS Licences P.1606, Orlando, and P.1607, Kells

Sunday Dec 11

Atlantic Petroleum announces that further to decisions of the joint operating committees of UKCS Licences P.1606 and P.1607 taken at special meetings held on Friday 9th December 2016, notices have today been given pursuant to Clause 5.3.2 of the Joint Operating Agreements for UKCS Licences P.1606 and P.1607 removing Iona Energy Company Limited forthwith as the operator of those licences. Atlantic Petroleum North Sea Limited was selected at the said special meetings to be appointed as the new operator, subject to any necessary approval of the Oil and Gas Authority.

Chicago, IL

