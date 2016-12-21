Watch a Seahawk helicopter attempt to land on a warship in rough seas
It was filmed during a recent test of the new Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk off the Faroe Islands, between Norway and Iceland. The multi-mission naval chopper was involved in sea trials with a Danish and an Australian test pilot called to explore the aircraft's flight envelope and landing restrictions in the very same extreme conditions Danish warships can find operating in the North Atlantic Ocean.
