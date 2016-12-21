Sea Shepherd captain 'guilty' of caus...

Sea Shepherd captain 'guilty' of causing suffering to dolphins

Monday Nov 28 Read more: The Ecologist

The captain of a Sea Shepherd speedboat who was attempting to guide a pod of over 200 Atlantic white-sided dolphins from slaughter on a Faroe Islands 'killing beach' has been convicted by a Danish court on animal cruelty charges. Apparently in the Faroe Islands it is perfectly legal to kill a protected species, but it is illegal to push them back out to sea in order to keep them from harm's way because that is considered 'harassment'.

