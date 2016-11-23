New routes added as Loganair reveals summer schedule
Loganair has revealed more about its plans for next year following the news that it will sever ties with Flybe. Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles says is a "statement of intent".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shetland Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Google Street View, Faroe Islands Get '...
|Jul '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Faroese man charged in air rage case (Jun '10)
|Jul '15
|YoyoMoFo
|2
|Stunning PHOTOS of a rare solar eclipse (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Billy
|1
|Eclipse sweeps across Atlantic, visible only fr... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
|Canada's Arctic compares poorly around globe (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|freethinkradio do...
|1
|By the numbers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|gest
|1
|Facts about Northern Europe (Sep '08)
|Dec '14
|DarbyAl
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC