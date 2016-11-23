New routes added as Loganair reveals ...

New routes added as Loganair reveals summer schedule

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: Shetland Today

Loganair has revealed more about its plans for next year following the news that it will sever ties with Flybe. Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles says is a "statement of intent".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shetland Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Google Street View, Faroe Islands Get '... Jul '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Faroese man charged in air rage case (Jun '10) Jul '15 YoyoMoFo 2
News Stunning PHOTOS of a rare solar eclipse (Mar '15) Mar '15 Billy 1
News Eclipse sweeps across Atlantic, visible only fr... (Mar '15) Mar '15 SpaceBlues 1
News Canada's Arctic compares poorly around globe (Feb '15) Feb '15 freethinkradio do... 1
By the numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 gest 1
News Facts about Northern Europe (Sep '08) Dec '14 DarbyAl 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,508 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,430

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC