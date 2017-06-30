Iceberg about to break off Antarctica...

Iceberg about to break off Antarctica's Larsen C Ice Shelf

Read more: Daily Mail

After the iceberg calves, it could completely disintegrate and drift with ocean currents, posing a hazard to maritime traffic as far as the Falkland Islands A chunk of ice bigger than the US state of Delaware is hanging 'by a thread' from the West Antarctic ice shelf, satellite images revealed Wednesday. When it finally calves from the Larsen C ice shelf, one of the biggest icebergs in recorded history will be set adrift-some 6,600 square kilometres in total, according to the European Space Agency .

