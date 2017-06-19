When it comes to self-storage container supply Hampshire firm is the leader of the pack
Currently turning over in excess of A 3.2 million, Willbox, whose headquarters is at Manor House Avenue, hires out more than 2,200 units at any given time. These are used for a wide range of domestic and commercial uses, and include a premium range of storage containers, specifically designed for self storage site operators, site accommodation, offshore, flat pack and ISO tanks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Putin Signs Anti-UK Military Pact With Argentin... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|more
|1
|Russia has 'more right' to Crimea than UK to Fa... (Mar '15)
|Apr '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|21
|ArgentinaÂ’s lies at the United Nations (Apr '11)
|Feb '15
|pablo
|33,701
|Falklands war (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|BritBob
|12
|Argentina's Illegitimate Sovereignty Claims (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|BritBob
|6
|Falklands Islands Forum, sitio con mala reputaciÃ³n (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|cruzada libertadora
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC