When it comes to self-storage contain...

When it comes to self-storage container supply Hampshire firm is the leader of the pack

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Currently turning over in excess of A 3.2 million, Willbox, whose headquarters is at Manor House Avenue, hires out more than 2,200 units at any given time. These are used for a wide range of domestic and commercial uses, and include a premium range of storage containers, specifically designed for self storage site operators, site accommodation, offshore, flat pack and ISO tanks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
News Putin Signs Anti-UK Military Pact With Argentin... (Apr '15) Apr '15 more 1
News Russia has 'more right' to Crimea than UK to Fa... (Mar '15) Apr '15 FASCIST Ukraine 21
ArgentinaÂ’s lies at the United Nations (Apr '11) Feb '15 pablo 33,701
Falklands war (Jan '15) Feb '15 BritBob 12
Argentina's Illegitimate Sovereignty Claims (Feb '15) Feb '15 BritBob 6
Falklands Islands Forum, sitio con mala reputaciÃ³n (Jan '15) Feb '15 cruzada libertadora 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,472 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC