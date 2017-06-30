Veterans visit barracks to mark anniversary of Falklands with soldiers

In 1982, 9 Parachute Squadron Royal Engineers - then based in Aldershot and now part of Woodbridge-based 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment - played a key role in the British task force sent to repel the Argentine invasion of the Falkland Islands. A group of 20 veterans visited the current unit at Rock Barracks, where they briefed serving soldiers about their role in the conflict - from clearing minefields to repairing bridges - and were shown the kit and equipment used by their modern counterparts.

