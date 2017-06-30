Primary school pupils have new Antarctic class-mate after King Penguin adoption
Finchingfield Primary School pupils have adopted the love-able animal, which lives in a penguin colony at Volunteer Point in the Falkland Islands. The children will receive regular updates about how their penguin is getting on, and will learn about environmental challenges such as climate change and how pollution is threatening penguins in the South Atlantic.
