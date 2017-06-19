Pobjoy issues Falkland Islands commem...

Pobjoy issues Falkland Islands commemorative coins...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Coin World

The Pobjoy Mint has issued plain and colorful crown coins for the Falkland Islands commemorating the 35th anniversary of their liberation. The long-running dispute between Britain and Argentina over the ownership of the Falkland Islands was brought to a head on March 19, 1982, when 50 Argentines landed on South Georgia Island and hoisted their flag.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
News Putin Signs Anti-UK Military Pact With Argentin... (Apr '15) Apr '15 more 1
News Russia has 'more right' to Crimea than UK to Fa... (Mar '15) Apr '15 FASCIST Ukraine 21
ArgentinaÂ’s lies at the United Nations (Apr '11) Feb '15 pablo 33,701
Falklands war (Jan '15) Feb '15 BritBob 12
Argentina's Illegitimate Sovereignty Claims (Feb '15) Feb '15 BritBob 6
Falklands Islands Forum, sitio con mala reputaciÃ³n (Jan '15) Feb '15 cruzada libertadora 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,954 • Total comments across all topics: 281,890,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC