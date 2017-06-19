New 1-ounce silver bullion Britannia coin from Pobjoy Mint

New 1-ounce silver bullion Britannia ...

The Pobjoy Mint has announced the first bullion coin ever issued for the Falkland Islands, and the Reverse Proof 2017 1-crown coin depicts a helmeted version of Britannia, the personification that has come to signify Great Britain. A Reverse Proof finish offers mirrored devices and frosted fields, the opposite of the traditional Proof coin displaying frosted devices and mirrored fields.

