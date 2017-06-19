Falklands War's 35th anniversary marked in Aldershot with...

Falklands War's 35th anniversary mark...

Falklands War's 35th anniversary marked in Aldershot

Monday Jun 19 Read more: Surrey Advertiser

Hundreds of serving soldiers and veterans gathered in Aldershot on Sunday to mark the 35th anniversary of the Falklands War . Paratroopers and other soldiers representing the airborne units that make up today's 16 Air Assault Brigade travelled from their base in Colchester for the commemorations.

Chicago, IL

