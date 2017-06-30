Falklands hero calls on Globe readers...

Falklands hero calls on Globe readers to nominate Wirral's 'Brave Britons'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Wirral Globe

Simon Weston: ""We all know someone who deserves recognition for their service to others, their country or community and we're calling on the people of the Wirral to nominate these amazing individuals" FALKLANDS war veteran Simon Weston is urging Globe readers to help find the borough's unsung heroes who represent 'The Best Of British'. The author, motivational speaker and former Welsh Guardsman - who sustained life-changing injuries when the ship Sir Galahad was destroyed in Bluff Cove on the Falkland Islands during the conflict in 1982 - was named the Nation's Favourite Hero in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
News Putin Signs Anti-UK Military Pact With Argentin... (Apr '15) Apr '15 more 1
News Russia has 'more right' to Crimea than UK to Fa... (Mar '15) Apr '15 FASCIST Ukraine 21
ArgentinaÂ’s lies at the United Nations (Apr '11) Feb '15 pablo 33,701
Falklands war (Jan '15) Feb '15 BritBob 12
Argentina's Illegitimate Sovereignty Claims (Feb '15) Feb '15 BritBob 6
Falklands Islands Forum, sitio con mala reputaciÃ³n (Jan '15) Feb '15 cruzada libertadora 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,681 • Total comments across all topics: 282,307,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC