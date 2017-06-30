Falklands hero calls on Globe readers to nominate Wirral's 'Brave Britons'
Simon Weston: ""We all know someone who deserves recognition for their service to others, their country or community and we're calling on the people of the Wirral to nominate these amazing individuals" FALKLANDS war veteran Simon Weston is urging Globe readers to help find the borough's unsung heroes who represent 'The Best Of British'. The author, motivational speaker and former Welsh Guardsman - who sustained life-changing injuries when the ship Sir Galahad was destroyed in Bluff Cove on the Falkland Islands during the conflict in 1982 - was named the Nation's Favourite Hero in 2014.
