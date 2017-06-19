Cross Hills couple who met on the Falkland Islands celebrate 70 years of marriage
Alec Hudson met his bride-to-be Lenora, who grew-up on the South Atlantic islands, when he was posted there in August, 1942. When he returned home to Glusburn in 1944 the couple remained in close contact, and Lenora made the move to Yorkshire in December, 1946.
