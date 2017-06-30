Cheddleton Flint Mill immortalised on...

Cheddleton Flint Mill immortalised onto a postage stamp

A HISTORIC mill that played a vital role in supplying raw materials to the pottery industry has been immortalised on a new Royal Mail stamp. Cheddleton Flint Mill which features two working water wheels is one of six structures to be used for the commemorative stamps released last week.

Chicago, IL

