Argentina starts work to identify Falklands war dead

BUENOS AIRES: Experts on Tuesday began to try to identify Argentine soldiers buried on the Falkland Islands who were killed fighting Britain over the territory, the Red Cross said. The unidentified bodies of 123 Argentine soldiers have been buried since the 1982 war in a cemetery on the remote South Atlantic islands, known in Spanish as Malvinas - governed by Britain but claimed by Argentina.

Chicago, IL

