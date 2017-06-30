Argentina starts work to identify Falklands war dead
BUENOS AIRES: Experts on Tuesday began to try to identify Argentine soldiers buried on the Falkland Islands who were killed fighting Britain over the territory, the Red Cross said. The unidentified bodies of 123 Argentine soldiers have been buried since the 1982 war in a cemetery on the remote South Atlantic islands, known in Spanish as Malvinas - governed by Britain but claimed by Argentina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Putin Signs Anti-UK Military Pact With Argentin... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|more
|1
|Russia has 'more right' to Crimea than UK to Fa... (Mar '15)
|Apr '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|21
|ArgentinaÂ’s lies at the United Nations (Apr '11)
|Feb '15
|pablo
|33,701
|Falklands war (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|BritBob
|12
|Argentina's Illegitimate Sovereignty Claims (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|BritBob
|6
|Falklands Islands Forum, sitio con mala reputaciÃ³n (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|cruzada libertadora
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC