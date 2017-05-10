Thornberry: Corbyn has been on 'a journey' over Nato and now backs Western alliance

JEREMY Corbyn has "been on a journey" since his opposition to Nato and now accepts Labour support for the military alliance, Emily Thornberry, the Shadow Foreign Secretary, has said. The Labour leader, who last week said he would not "automatically" send UK troops to support a Nato member which came under attack and has previously voiced his opposition to the alliance, now accepted the will of the party that the transatlantic group was an essential part of the UK's foreign policy, Ms Thornberry insisted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.