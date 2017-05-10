The Queen visits Pangbourne College t...

The Queen visits Pangbourne College to celebrate 100th anniversary

Tuesday May 9

It is the fifth time The Queen has visited the Berkshire boarding school, having opened the Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel in 2000 and visiting again in 2007 The Queen and Prince Philip arrived at Pangbourne College by helicopter for an event which marked its centenary year on Tuesday, May 9. The college was founded in 1917 as a training college of the merchant Navy and the 400 pupils there still practice ceremonial parades.

