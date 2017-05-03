Shamed Tory donor David Rowland's Fal...

Shamed Tory donor David Rowland's Falklands loss

Tuesday Read more: Daily Mail

Conservative Party donor David Rowland has thrown in the towel in the Falkland Islands after losing a battle to take control of its key industries. His family investment vehicle Staunton Holdings Limited has got rid of all its shares in island lynchpin Falkland Islands Holdings after shareholders rejected a takeover.

Chicago, IL

