Paul Nuttall confuses Australia and Argentina in Falklands blunder

Thursday May 11

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall blundered as he attacked Labour's leaked manifesto, telling reporters Jeremy Corbyn would have "surrendered the Falkland Islands to Australia". A colleague quickly informed the MEP of the error, resulting in a quick correction to Argentina in place of Britain's traditional ally.

Chicago, IL

