Hundreds gathered to remember those who lost their lives during the Falklands War
More than 700 people enjoyed a concert by the Band of the Royal Marines Plymouth on Saturday evening to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Argentine invasion of the Falkland Islands. There were 27 men with links to the county who lost their lives in the conflict, including 19 members of the Special Forces, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Putin Signs Anti-UK Military Pact With Argentin... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|more
|1
|Russia has 'more right' to Crimea than UK to Fa... (Mar '15)
|Apr '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|21
|ArgentinaÂ’s lies at the United Nations (Apr '11)
|Feb '15
|pablo
|33,701
|Falklands war (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|BritBob
|12
|Argentina's Illegitimate Sovereignty Claims (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|BritBob
|6
|Falklands Islands Forum, sitio con mala reputaciÃ³n (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|cruzada libertadora
|5
