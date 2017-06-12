Hundreds gathered to remember those w...

Hundreds gathered to remember those who lost their lives during the Falklands War

Tuesday May 23

More than 700 people enjoyed a concert by the Band of the Royal Marines Plymouth on Saturday evening to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Argentine invasion of the Falkland Islands. There were 27 men with links to the county who lost their lives in the conflict, including 19 members of the Special Forces, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash.

