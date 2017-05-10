Falkland Islands basin shows signs of...

Falkland Islands basin shows signs of being among world's largest craters

Thursday May 4 Read more: EurekAlert!

A basin in the Falkland Islands exhibits traits of a large impact crater, according to a new analysis by a team of scientists. The structure measures approximately 250 kilometers, or more than 150 miles, in diameter and is described in the latest issue of the journal Terra Nova .

