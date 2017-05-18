'Falkland' at Orlando Fringe Festival

'Falkland' at Orlando Fringe Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The 1982 war over the Falkland Islands remains a footnote in history - a 10-week military conflict between the United Kingdom and Argentina over a couple of puny South Atlantic islands "at the bottom of the world." The Falklands had been British colonies for more than a century, and when Argentina invaded, U.K. prime minister Margaret Thatcher sent troops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
News Putin Signs Anti-UK Military Pact With Argentin... (Apr '15) Apr '15 more 1
News Russia has 'more right' to Crimea than UK to Fa... (Mar '15) Apr '15 FASCIST Ukraine 21
ArgentinaÂ’s lies at the United Nations (Apr '11) Feb '15 pablo 33,701
Falklands war (Jan '15) Feb '15 BritBob 12
Argentina's Illegitimate Sovereignty Claims (Feb '15) Feb '15 BritBob 6
Falklands Islands Forum, sitio con mala reputaciÃ³n (Jan '15) Feb '15 cruzada libertadora 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,026 • Total comments across all topics: 281,170,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC