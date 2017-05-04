Why Michael Fallon not Jeremy Corbyn ...

Why Michael Fallon not Jeremy Corbyn is the biggest threat to UK security

Saturday Apr 29

Going by comments made by Michael Fallon last week, a Tory government could possibly nuke Argentina if it looks like invading the Falkland Islands again. Or maybe the UK would launch missiles at a Muslim country Donald Trump doesn't take too kindly to, what with our special relationship and all those trade deals we have to firm up once we're out of the EU altogether.

Chicago, IL

