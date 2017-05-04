Why Michael Fallon not Jeremy Corbyn is the biggest threat to UK security
Going by comments made by Michael Fallon last week, a Tory government could possibly nuke Argentina if it looks like invading the Falkland Islands again. Or maybe the UK would launch missiles at a Muslim country Donald Trump doesn't take too kindly to, what with our special relationship and all those trade deals we have to firm up once we're out of the EU altogether.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Putin Signs Anti-UK Military Pact With Argentin... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|more
|1
|Russia has 'more right' to Crimea than UK to Fa... (Mar '15)
|Apr '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|21
|ArgentinaÂ’s lies at the United Nations (Apr '11)
|Feb '15
|pablo
|33,701
|Falklands war (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|BritBob
|12
|Argentina's Illegitimate Sovereignty Claims (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|BritBob
|6
|Falklands Islands Forum, sitio con mala reputaciÃ³n (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|cruzada libertadora
|5
