Waterlooville dad died of multiple injuries following crash, inquest hears

21 hrs ago

An inquest into the death of Simon Pallett heard how the 48-year-old was killed while working near Darwin on the Falkland Islands. Mr Pallett, from Waterlooville, was a passenger in the car travelling towards the RAF base Mount Pleasant on April 2 last year where he was a sub-contractor.

Chicago, IL

