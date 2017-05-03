Embarking from Ushuaia, Argentina, the Spirit Of Shackleton Antarctic Voyage is a 21-day excursion that lets you explore some of the most beautiful, unspoiled land in the world. On the trip, you'll visit Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and the island of South Georgia, where Shackleton ended up after escaping the wreck of his crushed ship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Uncrate.