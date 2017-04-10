Shamed tycoon battles Argentine for F...

Shamed tycoon battles Argentine for Falklands assets

Bitter battle breaks out between a shamed Tory party donor and Argentinian billionaire over control of key industries in Falkland Islands A bitter battle has broken out between a shamed Tory party donor and an Argentinian billionaire over control of key industries in the Falkland Islands. Reclusive David Rowland, who resigned from his job as Tory party treasurer, wants full control of Falkland Island Holdings , which runs petrol stations, shops and property services on the British Overseas Territory.

Chicago, IL

