Rockhopper Exploration to focus on Sea Lion financing in 2017

Rockhopper Exploration increased its output in 2016 as it continued to progress on developing Sea Lion, its main project offshore the Falkland Islands while increasing its footprint in the Mediterranean. The outfit increased its economic production to 1,350 barrels of oil equivalent per day last year, the company said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

