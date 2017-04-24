Quieter Falklands trading sees FIH ea...

Quieter Falklands trading sees FIH earnings fall

Falkland Islands and UK-focussed specialist services company FIH Group updated the market on its trading for the year to 31 March on Thursday, cautioning that the results remained subject to audit and final approval by the board. The AIM-traded firm said that, as outlined in its trading update of 14 March, trading in the second half was stronger than originally anticipated, although as expected, profitability was still significantly lower than in second half last year due to quieter trading in the Falklands.

Chicago, IL

