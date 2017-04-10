Falkland Islands votes overwhelmingly in favour of same-sex marriage
The Falkland Islands have passed legislation to legalise same-sex marriage with an overwhelming 7-to-1 vote in their Legislative Assembly. The same piece of legislation legalised civil partnerships for all couples, which now puts marriage and civil partnerships on equal footing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gay Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Putin Signs Anti-UK Military Pact With Argentin... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|more
|1
|Russia has 'more right' to Crimea than UK to Fa... (Mar '15)
|Apr '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|21
|ArgentinaÂ’s lies at the United Nations (Apr '11)
|Feb '15
|pablo
|33,701
|Falklands war (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|BritBob
|12
|Argentina's Illegitimate Sovereignty Claims (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|BritBob
|6
|Falklands Islands Forum, sitio con mala reputaciÃ³n (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|cruzada libertadora
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC