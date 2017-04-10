Falkland Islands votes overwhelmingly...

Falkland Islands votes overwhelmingly in favour of same-sex marriage

Wednesday Apr 12

The Falkland Islands have passed legislation to legalise same-sex marriage with an overwhelming 7-to-1 vote in their Legislative Assembly. The same piece of legislation legalised civil partnerships for all couples, which now puts marriage and civil partnerships on equal footing.

