Failing to Write a Novel in the Most ...

Failing to Write a Novel in the Most Distraction-Free Place on Earth

Wednesday Apr 12

It is a prevalent fantasy among writers that if only one had a quiet place to work, equally free of onerous responsibilities and of pleasurable diversions, one would be able to bring forth the book that it is otherwise impossible to produce. We complain to our partners or spouses or even our children about the obstacles to writing, even when our partners and spouses and children may be less than sympathetic, being, in some sense, among those very obstacles to our progress that we lament.

Chicago, IL

