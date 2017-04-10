Daily Briefing: Indian tycoon Vijay M...

Daily Briefing: Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya arrested

Mallya, 61, co-owner of the Force India Formula One team, faces fraud charges linked to the collapse of his airline, Kingfisher. Argentine billionaire Eduardo Elsztain has dropped a bid to take control of key industries in the Falklands after its local government intervened.

Chicago, IL

