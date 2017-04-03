Britain 'steadfastly committed' to Gi...

Britain 'steadfastly committed' to Gibraltar - PM May

Britain is "steadfast" in its commitment to Gibraltar and will work with the territory on the southern tip of Spain to secure the best possible outcome from Brexit talks, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday. The European Union proposed on Friday offering Spain a right of veto over Gibraltar's future trade relations with the bloc.

