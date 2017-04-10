Birthday celebrations for Fay, 105
A WOMAN from Downton who was born in the year of Scott's expedition to the South Pole celebrated her 105th birthday on Friday. Fay Dobson was born in Harpenden, the fourth of five children, in 1912 and her father's work took the family to live in various parts of England.
