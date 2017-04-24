April 14, 1982 - " Falkland Islands W...

April 14, 1982 - " Falkland Islands War ends

After suffering through six weeks of military defeats against Britain's armed forces, Argentina surrenders to Great Britain, ending the Falkland Islands War. The Falkland Islands, located about 300 miles off the southern tip of Argentina, had long been claimed by the British.

