April 14, 1982 - " Falkland Islands War ends
After suffering through six weeks of military defeats against Britain's armed forces, Argentina surrenders to Great Britain, ending the Falkland Islands War. The Falkland Islands, located about 300 miles off the southern tip of Argentina, had long been claimed by the British.
Start the conversation, or Read more at History Television.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Putin Signs Anti-UK Military Pact With Argentin... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|more
|1
|Russia has 'more right' to Crimea than UK to Fa... (Mar '15)
|Apr '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|21
|ArgentinaÂ’s lies at the United Nations (Apr '11)
|Feb '15
|pablo
|33,701
|Falklands war (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|BritBob
|12
|Argentina's Illegitimate Sovereignty Claims (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|BritBob
|6
|Falklands Islands Forum, sitio con mala reputaciÃ³n (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|cruzada libertadora
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC