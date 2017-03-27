Sergeant major becomes part of Tower of London history
Amanda Clark served with the Royal Logistics Corps for 22 years and completed tours in Germany, Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq and the Falkland Islands. The Yeomen Warders of Her Majesty's Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London, as they are officially known, are descended from the ancient band of warders who guarded the tower's gates and royal prisoners.
