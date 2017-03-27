Sergeant major becomes part of Tower ...

Sergeant major becomes part of Tower of London history

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: This Is Lancashire

Amanda Clark served with the Royal Logistics Corps for 22 years and completed tours in Germany, Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq and the Falkland Islands. The Yeomen Warders of Her Majesty's Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London, as they are officially known, are descended from the ancient band of warders who guarded the tower's gates and royal prisoners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
News Putin Signs Anti-UK Military Pact With Argentin... (Apr '15) Apr '15 more 1
News Russia has 'more right' to Crimea than UK to Fa... (Mar '15) Apr '15 FASCIST Ukraine 21
ArgentinaÂ’s lies at the United Nations (Apr '11) Feb '15 pablo 33,701
Falklands war (Jan '15) Feb '15 BritBob 12
Argentina's Illegitimate Sovereignty Claims (Feb '15) Feb '15 BritBob 6
Falklands Islands Forum, sitio con mala reputaciÃ³n (Jan '15) Feb '15 cruzada libertadora 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,128 • Total comments across all topics: 280,014,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC