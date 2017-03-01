Naval ship HMS Enterprise on research...

Naval ship HMS Enterprise on research voyage to Antarctic

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Falmouth Packet

The Royal Navy survey ship HMS Enterprise a ship we have seen many times in Falmouth for drydocking during her career is carrying out scientific research in Antarctica. More than 7,000 miles from her home in Plymouth, the survey ship is spending the end of the Austral summer supporting British scientists and using her hi-tech array of sensors to update naval charts produced long before computers and underwater sonars.

