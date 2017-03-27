Lift manufacturers praised for travelling 8,000 miles to carry out maintenance

ENGINEER: King Edward V11 Memorial Hospital estate manager Ron Rothwell in the Falkland Islands praised Foulds lift engineers in Colne for travelling 8,000 to maintain the hospital's lift A COLNE lift manufacturer proved it will go the extra mile for its customers after travelling more than 8,000 miles to carry out maintenance on a lift they installed in the Falkland Islands back in the 1980s. Foulds Lifts sent a team of expert engineers to the remote archipelago in the South Atlantic Ocean to oversee vital repairs on the lift at the King Edward V11 Memorial Hospital in the capital, Stanley.

