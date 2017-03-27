Falklands' FIH Group boosts takeover ...

Falklands' FIH Group boosts takeover bid defences

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: This Is London

FIH Group, the AIM-listed firm formerly known as Falkland Islands Holdings, is already a client of WH Ireland. But it has brought in Strand Hanson to advise on a possible bid by Eduardo Elsztain, who controls Argentina's biggest property business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is London.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
News Putin Signs Anti-UK Military Pact With Argentin... (Apr '15) Apr '15 more 1
News Russia has 'more right' to Crimea than UK to Fa... (Mar '15) Apr '15 FASCIST Ukraine 21
ArgentinaÂ’s lies at the United Nations (Apr '11) Feb '15 pablo 33,701
Falklands war (Jan '15) Feb '15 BritBob 12
Argentina's Illegitimate Sovereignty Claims (Feb '15) Feb '15 BritBob 6
Falklands Islands Forum, sitio con mala reputaciÃ³n (Jan '15) Feb '15 cruzada libertadora 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,152 • Total comments across all topics: 279,905,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC