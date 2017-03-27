Daughter born weeks after her dad died in Falklands training mission raising funds in his memory
FOR new mum Jo Halden this Sunday will be a day to honour the memory of the dad she tragically never met. Flying Officer Ian 'Mongo' Halden was 25 years old and looking forward to the birth of his first child when, on October 30, 1991, he was killed during a training mission near the Falkland Islands.
