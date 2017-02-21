More plaques unveiled to remember town figures in Cromer
One helped abolish slavery, another coined the term Poppyland while the third developed flower remedies - and now they all have blue plaques honouring them in Cromer. Norfolk champion Keith Skipper was the master of ceremonies as the plaques were unveiled for slavery abolitionist Priscilla Buxton, homeopath and spiritual writer Edward Bach, and Clement Scott, theatre critic and travel writer who coined the expression Poppyland in a poem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastern Daily Press.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|Tony
|629
|Putin Signs Anti-UK Military Pact With Argentin... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|more
|1
|Russia has 'more right' to Crimea than UK to Fa... (Mar '15)
|Apr '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|21
|ArgentinaÂ’s lies at the United Nations (Apr '11)
|Feb '15
|pablo
|33,701
|Falklands war (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|BritBob
|12
|Argentina's Illegitimate Sovereignty Claims (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|BritBob
|6
|Falklands Islands Forum, sitio con mala reputaciÃ³n (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|cruzada libertadora
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC