More plaques unveiled to remember town figures in Cromer

Eastern Daily Press

One helped abolish slavery, another coined the term Poppyland while the third developed flower remedies - and now they all have blue plaques honouring them in Cromer. Norfolk champion Keith Skipper was the master of ceremonies as the plaques were unveiled for slavery abolitionist Priscilla Buxton, homeopath and spiritual writer Edward Bach, and Clement Scott, theatre critic and travel writer who coined the expression Poppyland in a poem.

Chicago, IL

