Learning from the master
The 1994 world shearing champion Alan MacDonald , of Te Kuiti, helps Paul Phillips, from the Falkland Islands, during a training day at Mount Linton Station last week. Two international training days were held at the Western Southland property before this week's World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Invercargill.
