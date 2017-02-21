Learning from the master

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: The Otago Daily Times

The 1994 world shearing champion Alan MacDonald , of Te Kuiti, helps Paul Phillips, from the Falkland Islands, during a training day at Mount Linton Station last week. Two international training days were held at the Western Southland property before this week's World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Invercargill.

