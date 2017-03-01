Fallen Argentine troops' relatives wait for identification
This Feb. 13, 2017 photo shows Maria Antonieta Lobos, whose son died fighting in the Falkland war, looking outside her window in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lobos says she has never been able to properly mourn Jose Antonio, who died June 14, 1982, the last day of the war between Argentina and Britain over the archipelago, because she doesn't know which remains are his.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|Tony
|629
|Putin Signs Anti-UK Military Pact With Argentin... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|more
|1
|Russia has 'more right' to Crimea than UK to Fa... (Mar '15)
|Apr '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|21
|ArgentinaÂ’s lies at the United Nations (Apr '11)
|Feb '15
|pablo
|33,701
|Falklands war (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|BritBob
|12
|Argentina's Illegitimate Sovereignty Claims (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|BritBob
|6
|Falklands Islands Forum, sitio con mala reputaciÃ³n (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|cruzada libertadora
|5
