Fallen Argentine troops' relatives wait for identification

This Feb. 13, 2017 photo shows Maria Antonieta Lobos, whose son died fighting in the Falkland war, looking outside her window in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lobos says she has never been able to properly mourn Jose Antonio, who died June 14, 1982, the last day of the war between Argentina and Britain over the archipelago, because she doesn't know which remains are his.

