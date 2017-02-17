Falkland Islanders get visit from eas...

Falkland Islanders get visit from east London MP ahead of war anniversary

MP for Ilford North Wes Streeting lays a wreath in memory of the British servicemen who died during the Falklands War. FALKLAND Islanders got a visit from an east London MP to mark this year's 35th anniversary of the Falklands War.

Chicago, IL

