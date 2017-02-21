Exercise Operation Skyfall on Novembe...

Exercise Operation Skyfall on November 15th

Submitted by Falkland Islands News Network 10.11.2016

Falklands : Exercise Operation Skyfall on November 15th Submitted by Falkland Islands News Network 10.11.2016 Exercise Operation Skyfall on November 15th The Falkland Islands Government would like to make the public aware that between 0800 hrs on Tuesday 15th November, and 2359 hrs on Thursday 17th November, an exercise will be carried out throughout Stanley. The exercise will be started off with the sound of a big bang, and there will be limited access to some areas in Stanley, including FIGAS and the firing range.

