Argentine Goldsmith Creates Roses From Falklands War Weapons

Working with precious metals takes time and patience - much like healing the painful wounds of war. Argentine goldsmith Juan Carlos Pallarols is creating beautiful roses and other pieces of art from bullets, pistols and even parts of airplanes from the Falkland Islands war as a way of promoting peace between his country and Britain.

