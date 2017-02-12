1 Million Penguins Drawn to Argentine...

1 Million Penguins Drawn to Argentine Peninsula by Abundance of Fish

This year's breeding season, more than one million penguins have travelled to Argentina's Punta Tombo peninsula. That's a record number in recent years and abundance of fish is likely the reason for this unusual gathering.

