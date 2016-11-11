Falklands : SUNNY SUNDAY FOR REMEMBRANCE IN THE FALKLANDS Submitted by Falkland Islands News Network 11.11.2016 Remembrance Sunday was marked this year with a service in Christ Church Cathedral with H.E the Governor and Mrs Roberts as well as CBFSAI, Commodore Darren Bone and Mrs Bone, Members of the Legislative Assembly and Heads of Department along with members of the public. SUNNY SUNDAY FOR REMEMBRANCE IN THE FALKLANDS By J. Brock Remembrance Sunday was marked this year with a service in Christ Church Cathedral with H.E the Governor and Mrs Roberts as well as CBFSAI, Commodore Darren Bone and Mrs Bone, Members of the Legislative Assembly and Heads of Department along with members of the public.

