Sunny Sunday for Remembrance in the Falklands
Remembrance Sunday was marked this year with a service in Christ Church Cathedral with H.E the Governor and Mrs Roberts as well as CBFSAI, Commodore Darren Bone and Mrs Bone, Members of the Legislative Assembly and Heads of Department along with members of the public.
