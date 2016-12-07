St Helena : St Helena: AIR SERVICE TENDER LAUNCHED Submitted by Saint Helena Herald 07.12.2016 St Helena Government is pleased to announce today the commencement of the process to procure an air service provider or providers to the Island of St Helena in the South Atlantic Ocean. SHG is seeking to award a contract or contracts to a suitably qualified organisation or organisations to provide regular air services to the Island, including a direct service between St Helena and Ascension AIR SERVICE TENDER LAUNCHED St Helena Government is pleased to announce today the commencement of the process to procure an air service provider or providers to the Island of St Helena in the South Atlantic Ocean.

