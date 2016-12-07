St Helena: Air Service Tender Launched

St Helena: Air Service Tender Launched

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: South Atlantic Remote Territories Media Association

St Helena : St Helena: AIR SERVICE TENDER LAUNCHED Submitted by Saint Helena Herald 07.12.2016 St Helena Government is pleased to announce today the commencement of the process to procure an air service provider or providers to the Island of St Helena in the South Atlantic Ocean. SHG is seeking to award a contract or contracts to a suitably qualified organisation or organisations to provide regular air services to the Island, including a direct service between St Helena and Ascension AIR SERVICE TENDER LAUNCHED St Helena Government is pleased to announce today the commencement of the process to procure an air service provider or providers to the Island of St Helena in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Atlantic Remote Territories Media Association.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Sep '16 Tony 627
News Putin Signs Anti-UK Military Pact With Argentin... (Apr '15) Apr '15 more 1
News Russia has 'more right' to Crimea than UK to Fa... (Mar '15) Apr '15 FASCIST Ukraine 21
ArgentinaÂ’s lies at the United Nations (Apr '11) Feb '15 pablo 33,701
Falklands war (Jan '15) Feb '15 BritBob 12
Argentina's Illegitimate Sovereignty Claims (Feb '15) Feb '15 BritBob 6
Falklands Islands Forum, sitio con mala reputaciÃ³n (Jan '15) Feb '15 cruzada libertadora 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,143 • Total comments across all topics: 277,530,800

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC