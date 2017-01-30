Sir Alan Duncan welcomed a probe into what had happened by the Falkland Islands Government
Sir Alan Duncan, who has responsibility for the Americas, expressed concern at the incident as he welcomed a probe into what had happened by the Falkland Islands Government . He tweeted: "Appalled to hear of act of vandalism at Darwin Cemetery in Falkland Islands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Jan 27
|Tony
|628
|Putin Signs Anti-UK Military Pact With Argentin... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|more
|1
|Russia has 'more right' to Crimea than UK to Fa... (Mar '15)
|Apr '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|21
|ArgentinaÂ’s lies at the United Nations (Apr '11)
|Feb '15
|pablo
|33,701
|Falklands war (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|BritBob
|12
|Argentina's Illegitimate Sovereignty Claims (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|BritBob
|6
|Falklands Islands Forum, sitio con mala reputaciÃ³n (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|cruzada libertadora
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC